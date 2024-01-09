How to watch Dolphins-Chiefs wild card game exclusively on Peacock

For the first time in NFL history, a streaming service will be the exclusive home for an NFL playoff game – and what a game it should be.

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will hit the road to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a primetime postseason matchup on Peacock.

The Dolphins had a red-hot start to the season with their offense firing on all cylinders. However, they lost three of their final five regular season games, including a Week 18 home matchup against the Buffalo Bills with the AFC East title on the line. That loss cemented the Dolphins’ 11-6 record and made them the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On the other side, the Kansas City Chiefs followed up their Super Bowl LVII title by going 11-6 and earning the No. 3 seed in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs’ offense have not displayed their usual firepower, but the K.C. defense stepped up as the team won its eighth straight AFC West title.

The two sides already faced off once this season with the Chiefs earning a 21-14 victory. The wild card showdown will finally give Tyreek Hill a chance to face his former team at his former home, as the last Dolphins-Chiefs matchup was a “home” game for the Chiefs in Germany.

Here’s everything to know about Dolphins-Chiefs and how to stream it on Peacock:

When is the Dolphins vs. Chiefs wild card game?

The Dolphins and Chiefs will square off at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 13.

What time does the Dolphins vs. Chiefs wild card game start?

The matchup will kick off at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Chiefs wild card game on Peacock

Dolphins-Chiefs will air exclusively on Peacock, making it the first NFL playoff game to be broadcast exclusively on a streaming service. Peacock had its first exclusive livestream of a regular season game on Dec. 23 when the Buffalo Bills beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mike Tirico will be pulling double duty during wild card weekend. He will handle play-by-play duties alongside Jason Garrett (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) for Dolphins-Chiefs Saturday night before joining Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) for Rams-Lions at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

What TV channel is the Dolphins vs. Chiefs wild card game on?

Dolphins-Chiefs will only air on TV in Miami and Kansas City. The contest will be broadcast on NBC stations in the teams’ local markets.

Dolphins-Chiefs game is also available on mobile devices through NFL+.

Are there other NFL wild card games on Peacock?

NBCUniversal is the first media company to serve as the home for three NFL playoff games in a single weekend.

It begins with Browns-Texans, which will air on NBC and Peacock with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Dolphins-Chiefs will follow exclusively on Peacock later that night. NBC and Peacock will then broadcast Rams-Lions on Sunday night.

The Saturday action will begin with a special, 90-minute edition of “Football Night in America” beginning at 3 p.m. ET. The pregame show will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday ahead of Rams-Lions.

Dolphins vs. Chiefs weather forecast

The weather in Kansas City will be a far cry from South Beach.

NBC Miami forecasts a high temperature of 10 degrees and a low of -5 in Kansas City on Saturday. There will be 10-20 mph winds and an 9% chance of precipitation.

Editor’s note: Peacock and this NBC station are both owned by NBCUniversal.