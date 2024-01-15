Here is the divisional round schedule for the 2024 NFL playoffs

The stakes are getting bigger.

Wild-card weekend is almost complete with two more games on Monday to round things out.

On Saturday, the No. 4 Houston Texans cruised past the No. 5 Cleveland Browns 45-14 before the No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs handled the No. 6 Miami Dolphins 26-7 at night.

Then on Sunday, the No. 7 Green Bay Packers stunned the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys 48-32 before the No. 3 Detroit Lions ended a 32-year playoff-win drought by beating the No. 6 Los Angeles Rams 24-23.

So, how will the divisional schedule look? Here's what to know:

What is the divisional round schedule of the 2024 NFL playoffs?

The divisional round schedule will be complete following Monday's two games. Here's how it currently looks:

Saturday, Jan. 20

No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

No. 7 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, Jan. 21

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers/No. 5 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 3 Detroit Lions, 2 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

When is the 2024 NFL divisional round?

The 2024 divisional round games will transpire on Saturday, Jan. 20, and Sunday, Jan. 21.

Who are the No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NFL playoffs?

The two No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NFL playoffs are the 13-4 Baltimore Ravens in the AFC and the 12-5 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC.

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas is set for Sunday, Feb. 11.