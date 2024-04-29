Ezekiel Elliott reuniting with Cowboys after season with Patriots: Report

Ezekiel Elliott reportedly is running back to Dallas.

The three-time Pro Bowl running back has agreed to a deal pending a physical with the Cowboys after spending the 2023 season with the New England Patriots, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.

Reunion: Three-time Pro Bowl RB Ezekiel Elliott agreed to terms with the #Cowboys pending physical, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



With Tony Pollard gone and Elliott coming off a strong finish to his lone season in New England, it’s time to Feed Zeke again in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/AvIGnUjYxM — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2024

Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram reported that it's a one-year deal worth $3 million with $2 million guaranteed.

Elliott spent his first seven seasons with the Cowboys after the team took him with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He went on to lead the league in rushing yards in two of his first three seasons and totaled 8,262 rushing yards, 68 rushing touchdowns and 12 receiving touchdowns across his seven-year tenure in Dallas.

Elliott joined the Patriots just weeks before the 2023 season kicked off and picked up 642 rushing yards with five total touchdowns across 17 games in New England.

The Cowboys were in the market for a running back this offseason after Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Team owner Jerry Jones voiced his interest in Texas running back Jonathan Brooks entering Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Carolina Panthers traded up to draft him 10 picks before the Cowboys were on the clock in the second round.

Elliott joins a running back group in Dallas that includes Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Royce Freeman and Malik Davis.