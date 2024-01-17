File photo: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during Dwight Freeney’s induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 10, 2019.

Police administered Narcan to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to help revive him after he was found at his home last month breathing abnormally and with bluish skin, authorities said.

Irsay was unconscious when police arrived at his estate in Carmel, Indiana, about 4:30 a.m. Dec. 8, according to a Carmel police incident report released Wednesday.

Irsay, 64, had fallen and was unresponsive in his bathroom before staff members moved him to his bed, where police found him laboring to breathe, according to the incident report.

“Irsay was unconscious with abnormal breathing (agonal breathing), a weak pulse, and he was cold to the touch. Officers attempted to wake him with a sternum rub, but he was unresponsive,” the incident report said. “Mr. Irsay’s pupils were constricted (pinpoint) and his skin had a bluish tint.”

An officer administered a dose of Narcan, the opioid overdose antidote, "which he responded slightly to," the report said.

