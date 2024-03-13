WR Calvin Ridley leaving Jaguars to join AFC South rival, reports say

The Tennessee Titans reportedly have added another offensive weapon in NFL free agency.
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars for a multi-year deal with the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Ridley reportedly will sign a four-year, $92 million contract with $50 million fully guaranteed.
Tennessee had already added running back Tony Pollard from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, replacing Derrick Henry, who joined the Baltimore Ravens, as the team's lead back. Now, the Titans have secured a No. 1 receiver for quarterback Will Levis as he enters his second pro season.
