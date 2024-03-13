WR Calvin Ridley leaving Jaguars to join AFC South rival, reports say

FILE -- Calvin Ridley spent the 2023 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Tennessee Titans reportedly have added another offensive weapon in NFL free agency.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars for a multi-year deal with the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Ridley reportedly will sign a four-year, $92 million contract with $50 million fully guaranteed.

🚨 🚨 🚨



Sources: The #Titans are signing #Jaguars star WR Calvin Ridley, completing their FA with a splash. A stunner!!



The 29-year old Ridley gets a 4-year, $92M deal with $50M fully guaranteed on a contract negotiated by @DavidMulugheta and Reza Hesam of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/GcKaDQ79RL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Tennessee had already added running back Tony Pollard from the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, replacing Derrick Henry, who joined the Baltimore Ravens, as the team's lead back. Now, the Titans have secured a No. 1 receiver for quarterback Will Levis as he enters his second pro season.

This story is being updated...