Bills fans throw snowballs at Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce after Chiefs' win

The Buffalo Bills have been eliminated in the playoffs before the Super Bowl in each of the last five seasons. The Kansas City Chiefs are responsible for three of them.

No. 3-seeded Kansas City won 27-24 at the No. 2 Bills in the AFC divisional round Sunday, clinching a spot in the conference title game against the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens while dampening Buffalo's mood once again.

With the result, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes moved to 3-0 in the playoffs against Bills star Josh Allen. Not every Buffalo fan was happy with the result, understandably.

After the game ended, some Bills fans threw snowballs at Mahomes on two separate occasions: one when he tried to greet a young Chiefs fan wearing his jersey and the other when leaving for the locker room.

Patrick Mahomes was just trying to go to a young fan wearing his jersey but was getting destroyed with snowballs 💀pic.twitter.com/csVLJN9VTx — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) January 22, 2024

Patrick Mahomes - the man who has led the Chiefs to 6 AFC Championship Games in 6 seasons - runs off field a winner again with unhappy snowball-yielding Bills fans greeting him. pic.twitter.com/WxCgrtLbd1 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 22, 2024

And with 1:04 left in the game and Kansas City having it wrapped up, Kelce was seen waving to the crowd and blowing kisses before meeting some snowballs.

Travis Kelce waving to the crowd pic.twitter.com/Q85U27fVkJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

Mahomes completed 17 of 23 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns, no picks and no sacks in the win, while Allen completed 26 of 39 for 186 yards, one touchdown, no picks and no picks. Allen also rushed for 72 yards on 12 attempts and two touchdowns.

Kelce caught both of Mahomes' touchdowns to go with five catches on six targets for 75 yards.

Will Mahomes and Kelce face snowballs next time out? Probably not, as it's only expected to rain in Baltimore and the Bills are done playing at Highmark Stadium until next season.