Report: Amon-Ra St. Brown becomes highest-paid WR after 4-year extension with Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions runs the ball during the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Jan. 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, Calif.

Before hosting the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions locked up one of these recent late-round success stories.

Amon-Ra St. Brown reportedly agreed to a four-year extension worth more than $120 million with $77 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The deal makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL with an average annual value above $30 million, which was the previous record held by Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill. In terms of guaranteed money, St. Brown surpassed Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp's previous record of $75 million.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

St. Brown was a fourth-round pick out of USC back in 2021 but instantly made an impact for the Lions. He had 90 receptions for 912 yards as a rookie before posting consecutive 1,000-yard Pro Bowl seasons in 2022 and 2023. Last season, he posted 119 receptions, 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns and was named First-team All-Pro.

The Lions' young group of skill players is headlined by St. Brown, who is the first of the bunch to get an extension. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta produced impressive rookie seasons for Detroit last year.

Extending St. Brown at this stage of the offseason is a wise business decision for the Lions. The Philadelphia Eagles gave DeVonta Smith a hefty new contract earlier this month, but several other big-name wideouts figure to get paid this summer. By being proactive on St. Brown's deal, the contract will likely eventually fall in line behind Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk by the time next season begins.