FAQ: NBC Sports Boston on Peacock

Peacock Premium or Premium Plus users located in NBC Sports Boston’s television territory can now purchase a monthly add-on subscription to receive a 24/7 stream of the network’s extensive sports programming, including:

Live Boston Celtics (NBA) games, surrounded by comprehensive pregame and postgame coverage, and extensive New England Patriots (NFL) programming, highlighted by live gameday and daily in-season shows.

NBC Sports Boston also provides sports news, analysis and commentary programming, such as ‘Early Edition’ and ‘Boston Sports Tonight,’ and live coverage of other teams, including the Connecticut Sun (WNBA) and Maine Celtics (NBA G League).

What is NBC Sports Boston on Peacock?

NBC Sports Boston is a regional sports network now available to in-market users via monthly add-on subscriptions to their Peacock Premium and Premium Plus Plans. Subscribers have access to the 24/7 streams of the network. In-market blackouts of certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) may apply based on user location consistent with television availability and league policies.

What programming is included on NBC Sports Boston on Peacock?

NBC Sports Boston on Peacock includes all of the 24/7 programming from the network, including live NBA games, pregame and postgame shows, NFL coverage, and news, analysis and commentary, plus games from the Connecticut Sun (WNBA) and Maine Celtics (NBA G League) and college teams. In-market blackouts of certain teams’ games may apply based on user location consistent with television availability and league policies.

What live games are included on NBC Sports Boston on Peacock?

NBC Sports Boston’s Boston Celtics game schedule includes non-nationally exclusive regular season and postseason games, as well as select preseason matchups. In-market blackouts of certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) may apply based on user location consistent with television availability and league policies.

In what areas can I watch NBC Sports Boston on Peacock?

NBC Sports Boston on Peacock is available to Peacock Premium and Premium Plus Plan subscribers located within the network’s television territory, based on subscribers’ zip codes. Subscriber can visit NBC Sports Boston to determine availability in their zip code. Please note that regardless of whether NBC Sports Boston is available to purchase based on your zip code, you may still experience in-market blackouts of certain teams’ games (including blackouts of all games for certain teams in particular zip codes) based on your location consistent with television availability and league policies.

Do I need a Peacock Plan to add NBC Sports Boston on Peacock?

To subscribe to NBC Sports Boston on Peacock, users must have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus Plan subscription. The cost of NBC Sports Boston would be in addition to the cost of a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus Plan.

How do I subscribe to NBC Sports Boston on Peacock?

Users with a direct-billed Peacock Premium ($7.99/mo.) or Premium Plus ($13.99/mo.) Plan can purchase an add-on subscription at NBC Sports Boston.

What is the monthly cost of NBC Sports Boston on Peacock?

In addition to a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus Plan, the cost of NBC Sports Boston is $14.95/mo.

How else can I watch NBC Sports Boston?

NBC Sports Boston is still available via cable, streaming, satellite and telco multichannel video providers, and their users can continue to stream the networks via TV Everywhere.

How can I contact Peacock for assistance with my account and subscription?

For more assistance, or to connect with the Peacock Customer Care team, please check the Peacock Help Center here.