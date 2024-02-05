‘We are just super excited': Boston reacts to 2026 World Cup schedule

It's one of the biggest sporting events in the world – and it's coming to Massachusetts.

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will host the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and there's so much excitement surrounding the announcement.

Seven World Cup games played at Gillette, including a quarterfinal game, is incredible.

Five group stage matches will be played in Foxborough from June 13 through June 26.

On a side note, the U.S. men's team will be on the west coast for the group stage but there's a chance they could play in Foxborough in the knockout round matches. That's when Gillette will host one game in the Round of 32 on June 29, and that big quarterfinal game on July 9.

"We are just super excited," said Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of Meet Boston. "We know Boston is going to be one of the best host cities out of all 16."

This will be a huge boost for tourism in Foxborough for existing hotels, restaurants and other businesses in the area. But we could also see some development in the area over the next two years to accommodate the fans that will be traveling here from all over the world.

Organizers estimate it'll bring in hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy.

"These matches will generate an exceptional economic benefit to our city and state in terms of business and jobs," said Mike Loynd, president of Boston Soccer 2026.

"FIFA likes to tell us hosting one match is like hosting the Super Bowl, so imagine that the city of Boston and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will actually host seven Super Bowls in a pretty short period of time," said Sheridan.

"This gives us an opportunity to bring the world to the people of Boston," said Brian Bilello, president of the New England Revolution.

One of the things that remains a mystery is organizers say the signs at Gillette will say "Boston Stadium" for the World Cup. It's unclear how that'll work.

Anyone who wants to go to any of the games in person can already pre-register for tickets through the FIFA World Cup website.