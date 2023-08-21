‘She's tough': Bill Belichick caught Taylor Swift's rainy Gillette Show, and he was impressed

The Swifties descended on Gillette Stadium for the Eras Tour earlier this summer, and among the crowd was New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

On The Greg Hill Show, Belichick said he caught a bit of the Taylor Swift excitement in Foxboro, when she played through drenching rains during a Saturday in May.

“It was pretty impressive. She’s tough man, she just stood out there and played right through it,” he said, pointing out that Luke Combs, who visited later in the summer and was forced to cancel after starting his set due to severe weather, caught flak for not doing the same.

"They gave Luke a hard time because they pulled the plug on him – that was lightning, I understand that. When there’s lightning in the area we head off the field too, so I can’t really – I think he could blast through a rainstorm, he’s a pretty tough guy."

Taylor's crowd was also pretty tough, dancing through a full 3.5-hour set during the waterlogged show.

Belichick said while he enjoyed the performance, he's usually more a Bruce Springsteen or Bon Jovi guy, and wouldn't consider himself an "official" Swiftie - whatever that is.

“What does that mean, like, you have a sweatshirt or something?” he joked.

And while it's true he may not have all the lyrics down, Belichick can still enjoy a good rendition of "You Need to Calm Down."

“Well look I’m definitely on the ‘you’ve gotta calm down,'” he said on the show. "That’s pretty good, like, you’ve gotta calm down. There’s a lot of times where that’s very appropriate."

The Eras tour continues in the U.S. and abroad through most of 2024.