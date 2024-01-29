Former Red Sox manager Jimy Williams has died, team announces

Donnie Sadler chats with Jimy Williams before the game. Staff photo by Bill Belknap (Photo by Boston Herald/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Former Boston Red Sox manager Jimy Williams has died at the age of 80, the team announced Monday.

"As the Red Sox manager from 1997-2001, Jimy Williams was a true staple and leader of the Red Sox," the team said in a social media post. "We send our love to the Williams family." The Red Sox said Williams died Friday in Florida after a brief illness.

We send our love to the Willams family. pic.twitter.com/HPRWGw4XqE — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 29, 2024

Williams was named American League Manager of the Year in 1999, when he led the Red Sox to a second place finish in the AL East with 94 wins. They beat the Cleveland Indians in the American League Division Series that year before losing to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

He ranks eighth on the franchise's all-time managerial games and wins lists.

In addition to the Red Sox, he also served as manager for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros. He briefly appeared in two seasons as a player for the St. Louis Cardinals.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Blue Jays Manager Jimy Williams. His impact on our organization will forever be remembered. ⁰⁰Our hearts go out to Jimy’s family and friends during this difficult time 💙 pic.twitter.com/7jQovwPqhm — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 29, 2024

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Astros Manager Jimy Williams. Jimy spent three (2002-2004) of his 12 MLB seasons as the Astros Manager. We send our heartfelt condolences to Jimy’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ihP51rXuKu — Houston Astros (@astros) January 29, 2024

Several long-time baseball writers took to social media on Monday to offer their condolences.

Jimy Williams passed away last Friday. He was an extraordinary evaluator, infield expert, baseball guru, the man that sold Bobby Cox on Chipper Jones(that no. 1 pick in the draft was questioned by some) and father. Jerry Remy and I loved office infielding talks with him. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) January 29, 2024

My condolences to the family of former Red Sox manager Jimy Williams, who devoted his life to baseball and gifted his sons with the game as well. I'll always remember him with a fungo bat in his hand, back pocket bulging with baseballs, always available to work with any player. pic.twitter.com/r6mipgt1WP — Gordon Edes (@GordonEdes) January 29, 2024

Jimy Williams managed the Red Sox just before I started covering the team, but I always thought he was a very good manager who got the most out of the early Nomar/Pedro Red Sox teams. He was also a character. "If a frog had wings, it wouldn't bump its booty," he memorably said in… — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) January 29, 2024

Williams is survived by Peggy, his wife of 47 years, as well as his sons, Shawn and Brady, his daughters, Monica Farr and Jenna Williams, and his eight grandchildren.