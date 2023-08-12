Trending
Australia knocks France out of Women's World Cup after dramatic penalty shootout, heads to semifinals

Australia will play either England or Colombia next Wednesday in Sydney for a spot in the final

By The Associated Press

AP Photo/Tertius Pickard

Australia’s Sam Kerr, centre, challenges for the ball with France’s Elisa De Almeida, right, and France’s Maelle Lakrar during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Australia edged France on penalty kicks Saturday to reach the Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time.

Cortnee Vine took Australia’s 10th penalty from the spot and calmly converted to give the Matildas a 7-6 win in the shootout after the quarterfinal match finished 0-0 after regulation and extra time.

The Australians missed two earlier chances to clinch a dramatic shootout but ultimately it didn’t matter as they ended a long curse for tournament hosts. The Australians became the only team other than the United States to advance past the quarterfinals of a Women’s World Cup as the host nation.

Australia will play either England or Colombia next Wednesday in Sydney for a spot in the final.

Following the championship match for the 2023...World Cup at Sydney Olympic Stadium on Aug. 20, where will the Women’s World Cup be off to next?

