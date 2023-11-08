Here's when the Heisman Trophy finalists, winner will be announced

It looks like we're going to once again have a first-time Heisman Trophy winner in 2023.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was trying to become just the second player ever, and the first since 1974-75, to capture multiple Heisman Trophies after winning the award last year. But with the Trojans recently falling out of the top 25, Williams' repeat chances aren't looking great.

Making Williams' path to a repeat even more difficult is the fact that there are several other players in the mix for college football's most prestigious honor. And we are less than a month away from ballots being due.

So as the Heisman Trophy race enters the final stretch, here's what to know about this year's award ceremony.

When is the Heisman Trophy ceremony this year?

The 2023 Heisman Trophy will be awarded during a ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 9.

What time will Heisman winner be announced?

The Heisman Trophy ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the Heisman Trophy ceremony on in 2023?

The ceremony will air on ESPN.

Who are the Heisman finalists in 2023?

The Heisman finalists have not been announced yet.

When are the Heisman finalists announced?

The four finalists for the award will be revealed on Dec. 4.

Who are the Heisman candidates in 2023?

Like most years, the Heisman Trophy field is dominated by quarterbacks. Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix, Florida State's Jordan Travis, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, LSU's Jayden Daniels, Georgia's Carson Beck and Williams are among the Heisman hopefuls at the quarterback position.

Among non-quarterbacks, Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II are the top names to watch. A signal-caller has won the award in six of the last seven seasons, with Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith in 2020 being the lone non-quarterback to win it over that span.

Who will win the Heisman in 2023?

Penix is considered by many to be the current favorite for the award. But that could certainly change as there's still a ton of football to be played over the next month.