Horford makes history with seven 3s in Game 3 win vs. Pacers

While Jayson Tatum led the way in scoring, and Jrue Holiday made the game-winning play with a last-second steal, there is no doubt that the Boston Celtics would have struggled to complete their comeback vs. the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 without 37-year-old veteran Al Horford.

Horford converted on seven of his 12 3-point attempts in his 23-point outing. While doing so, he added his name to the history books for multiple reasons.

Not only were Horford's seven 3s tied for fourth most in an Eastern Conference Finals game, but he also became the fourth center to ever do so in a playoff game and the oldest player to accomplish the feat.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

One of Horford's 3s came in a clutch moment with just over a minute remaining. Down by five points, Tatum drove to the basket, beautifully completing a behind-the-back pass to Horford in the corner for a wide-open 3-pointer to cut the lead to two.

JAYSON TATUM BEHIND THE BACK PASS FOR AN AL 3 pic.twitter.com/4L4mticQE1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 26, 2024

"It was pretty special," Horford said of Tatum's pass. "He drove to the basket, he felt like he had a lane, and then -- I don't know how he got it there, he had to improvise -- he just continues to make time after time the right play. That was an unbelievable play that he made, and at that point for me, it was just 'take my time and knock it down.'"

Now holding a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Pacers, the Celtics will look to complete the sweep Monday night in Indiana to earn another trip to the Finals. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET with Celtics Postgame Live.