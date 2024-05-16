EA Sports is one step closer to kicking off its new "College Football 25" video game.

The company revealed two covers for the highly anticipated college football game, which will be released on July 19.

Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards are side by side on the standard edition cover. The three players have their backs to the camera as they walk out of a tunnel with dozens of other players from other schools on the deluxe edition cover.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

EA SPORTS College Football 25.



Coming July 19. Full Reveal Tomorrow.

Pre-order Now 🔗:https://t.co/WxdXjeuRsM pic.twitter.com/1UFmRGMIu8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) May 16, 2024

"College Football 25" is EA Sports' first NCAA football game since 2013, as the company stopped its "NCAA Football" series after lawsuits accused the company of using players' likeness without paying them. In 2021 the NCAA approved of players being able to profit off their name, image and likeness, paving the way for EA Sports to make another college football game.

The game will feature 134 FBS schools. EA Sports offered FBS players $600 and a copy of the game to use their likeness in the game, and more than 11,000 players accepted.

Hunter, Ewers and Edwards are the first active college players to be cover athletes in the video game's history. Hunter burst onto the scene as a two-way star under Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, Ewers helped guide Texas to the College Football Playoff last season and Donovan Edwards stars for the defending national champions at Michigan.

As part of the cover reveal, EA Sports announced that it will release a full look at "College Football 25" on Friday.

"College Football 25" is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.