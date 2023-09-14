Colorado State coach takes jab at Deion Sanders ahead of matchup vs. Colorado

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell gave Deion Sanders and his No. 18 Colorado squad some prime bulletin board material ahead of Saturday's intrastate showdown.

During his weekly radio show, Norvell took a shot at Sanders' attire.

"I don't care if they hear this in Boulder. I told them [ESPN] -- I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off," Norvell said. "I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me.'"

Both Brian Roth, who hosts the radio show with Norvell and is Colorado State's radio announcer, and the audience applauded Norvell following the jab.

Sanders has a habit of wearing hats and sunglasses on the sideline and in news conferences. While Norvell may take exception with Sanders doing that, it appears his stance may not apply to all headwear.

As Sanders made the college football world well aware of after Colorado's road win over TCU to open the season, he keeps receipts, and he already took notice of Norvell's comments.

"It was going to be a good game, but they done messed around and made it personal," Sanders said in front of his players in a video that made its way to social media.

Sanders has his Buffaloes rolling to a 2-0 start in his first season in Boulder. Norvell's Rams, meanwhile, lost their season opener to Washington State by a score of 50-24.

"They got a good football team, and their quarterback has been the difference," Norvell said of Colorado and Sanders' son, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders. "He's playing at a very high level. We're gonna have to slow him down."

Even if he is complimentary of the Buffaloes on the field, Norvell acknowledges there is no love lost between the two teams.

"[Colorado is] not gonna like us no matter what we say or do," Norvell said. "It doesn't matter. So, let's go up there and play. That's just how I feel about it."