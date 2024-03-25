When is the men's Sweet 16? Dates, matchups, how to watch and more to know

The race for the 2024 men's NCAA championship is getting tighter.
The opening week of March Madness saw the NCAA Tournament field shrink from 68 teams down to 16.
While programs like No. 12 Grand Canyon and No. 14 Oakland pulled off first-round upsets, the second round was dominated by higher seeds. There were only two second-round contests where the lower-seeded team won.
All No. 1 seeds, including the reigning champion UConn Huskies, and No. 2 seeds advanced to the Sweet 16, while a combined four No. 3 and No. 4 seeds are also still standing. The No. 11 NC State Wolfpack were the lone double-digit seed to emerge from Round 2.
The March Madness field will be cut in half once again in the Sweet 16, with teams vying for spots in the regional finals. From the matchups to the schedule and more, here's what to know about the Sweet 16:
What teams are in the Sweet 16 in 2024?
Here's a look at the full Sweet 16 field:
- No. 1 UNC
- No. 1 Purdue
- No. 1 UConn
- No. 1 Houston
- No. 2 Arizona
- No. 2 Iowa State
- No. 2 Marquette
- No. 2 Tennessee
- No. 3 Illinois
- No. 3 Creighton
- No. 4 Duke
- No. 4 Alabama
- No. 5 Gonzaga
- No. 5 San Diego State
- No. 6 Clemson
- No. 11 NC State
NCAAB
Sweet 16 conference breakdown
The ACC has the most teams remaining of any conference with four: UNC, Duke, Clemson and NC State. Virginia, which was blown out in the First Four, is the only ACC team to be eliminated so far.
The Big East, meanwhile, is undefeated in the Big Dance with all three of its representatives still standing: UConn, Marquette and Creighton.
The Big 12 and SEC received the most NCAA Tournament bids of any conference with eight apiece, but only two schools from each conference remain. The Big Ten, which had six tournament bids, is down to just two teams as well.
Here's a full breakdown of the Sweet 16 field by conference:
ACC: 4 (UNC, Duke, Clemson, NC State)
Big East: 3 (UConn, Marquette, Creighton)
Big Ten: 2 (Purdue, Illinois)
Big 12: 2 (Houston, Iowa State)
SEC: 2 (Tennessee, Alabama)
Mountain West: 1 (San Diego State)
Pac-12: 1 (Arizona)
West Coast: 1 (Gonzaga)
What is the Sweet 16 bracket?
These are the Sweet 16 matchups by region:
East
- No. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State
- No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Illinois
West
- No. 1 UNC vs. No. 4 Alabama
- No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson
South
- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke
- No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State
Midwest
- No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga
- No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton
When is the Sweet 16?
March Madness will continue with Sweet 16 games on Thursday and Friday.
What are the Sweet 16 locations?
The American Airlines Center in Dallas (South), TD Garden in Boston (East), Little Caesars Arena in Detroit (Midwest) and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (West) are the four host sites for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.
What is the Sweet 16 TV schedule?
Here's when each of the Sweet 16 showdowns will take place, along with what TV channel they will air on:
Thursday
- No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 6 Clemson, 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 1 UConn vs. No. 5 San Diego State, 7:39 p.m. ET, TBS
- No. 1 UNC vs. No. 4 Alabama, 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Illinois, 10:09 p.m. ET, TBS
Friday
- No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State, 7:09 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga, 7:39 p.m. ET, TBS
- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke, 9:39 p.m. ET, CBS
- No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton, 10:09 p.m. ET, TBS
What TV channels are the Sweet 16 games on?
Sweet 16 games will air across CBS and TBS.
How to stream Sweet 16 games live online
Games aired on CBS will be available to stream on Paramount+. Those aired by TBS can be streamed on March Madness Live and Max.
When is the Elite Eight?
Immediately following the Sweet 16 will be the Elite Eight on Saturday and Sunday.