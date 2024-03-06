NCAA basketball conference tournament schedules and sites in 2024

The 2024 NCAA Tournament fields are about to start taking shape.

Over the next week-plus, a combined 64 conference tournament champions will be crowned in college basketball -- 32 men's and 32 women's. Along with capturing a conference title, the last team standing in each tournament will also earn their way into March Madness via an automatic bid.

The first automatic bid to both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments will be awarded in the Ohio Valley conference. The Ohio Valley will hold its men's and women's championship games on Saturday, March 9.

Meanwhile, a handful of conferences -- such as the men's Big Ten and SEC -- will see their tournaments decided on Selection Sunday, just hours before the brackets are revealed.

So with the postseason action already underway, here's what to know about each of the men's and women's conference tournaments.

Men's college basketball conference tournament schedules, locations

Here's a look at the men's conference tournament schedules, along with where each event will take place (click on the name of a conference for an expanded view of its tournament schedule/bracket):

Women's college basketball conference tournament schedules, locations

And here are the schedules and event locations for the women's conference tournaments (click on the name of a conference for an expanded view of its tournament schedule/bracket):