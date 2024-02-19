When does March Madness start? Dates and locations to know for 2024 NCAA Tournaments

It's getting close to March Madness time.

In less than a month, the 68-team brackets for the 2024 men's and women's NCAA Tournaments will be released, setting the stage for one of the most thrilling events in North American sports.

And there will be no shortage of college basketball storylines to follow in 2024 March Madness. Can Angel Reese and LSU make it back to the mountaintop? Will South Carolina regain the national title? And does Caitlin Clark have another magical March run in her?

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On the men's side, can UConn become the first team since Florida from 2006-07 to repeat as champions? How do Zach Edey and Purdue respond to last year's historic upset defeat at the hands of No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson?

As the anticipation for March Madness begins to build, here are the dates and locations to know for this year's NCAA Tournaments:

When do March Madness brackets start?

Brackets for the men's and women's tournaments will be released on Selection Sunday.

When is Selection Sunday in 2024?

Selection Sunday is on Sunday, March 17. The men's bracket will be unveiled at 6 p.m. ET on CBS and the women's bracket will come out at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

When does March Madness start in 2024?

The March Madness action kicks off a few days after selection Sunday, with the men's First Four from March 19-20 and the women's First Four from March 20-21.

What are the dates for March Madness 2024?

Here's a full look at the schedule for both tournaments:

Men's

First Four: March 19-20

March 19-20 First round: March 21-22

March 21-22 Second round: March 23-24

March 23-24 Sweet 16: March 28-29

March 28-29 Elite Eight: March 30-31

March 30-31 Final Four: April 6

April 6 Championship game: April 8

Women's

First Four: March 20-21

March 20-21 First round: March 22-23

March 22-23 Second round: March 24-25

March 24-25 Sweet 16: March 29-30

March 29-30 Elite Eight: March 31-April 1

March 31-April 1 Final Four: April 5

April 5 Championship game: April 7

What are the March Madness locations in 2024?

Teams in the men's bracket will be hoping their season ends at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the site of this year's Final Four. The women's champion, meanwhile, will be crowned at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Here's a full look at the March Madness host sites for each tournament (the top 16 seeds in the women's tournament will be the hosts for First Four, first-round and second-round games):

Men's

First Four: UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio)

UD Arena (Dayton, Ohio) First/second rounds: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York), Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina), Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis), CHI Health Center (Omaha, Nebraska), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh), Vivint Smart Home Arena (Salt Lake City), Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, Washington), FedExForum (Memphis, Tennessee)

Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York), Spectrum Center (Charlotte, North Carolina), Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis), CHI Health Center (Omaha, Nebraska), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh), Vivint Smart Home Arena (Salt Lake City), Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, Washington), FedExForum (Memphis, Tennessee) East Regional: TD Garden (Boston)

TD Garden (Boston) South Regional: American Airlines Center (Dallas)

American Airlines Center (Dallas) Midwest Regional: Little Ceasars Arena (Detroit)

Little Ceasars Arena (Detroit) West Regional: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles)

Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) Final Four: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

Women's

Sweet 16/Elite Eight: Times Union Center (Albany, New York), Moda Center (Portland, Oregon)

Times Union Center (Albany, New York), Moda Center (Portland, Oregon) Final Four: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark passed Kelsey Plum to become the all-time scoring leader in NCAA women's basketball.