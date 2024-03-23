Larry David hilariously explains why he doesn't fill out March Madness brackets

FILE -- Larry David attends the New York Knicks against the Los Angeles Lakers game at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 3, 2024, in New York City.

There were more than 31 million men's March Madness brackets submitted across major platforms this year.

But none came from Larry David.

David was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" Friday, and the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star went on a hilarious rant about why he doesn't fill out any brackets for the NCAA Tournament.

"Can I make an admission here? This tournament -- how much can I follow in sports? I'm supposed to know who's on Drake? I mean, this is crazy. Crazy," David said. "Valparaiso -- I know names on Valparaiso? This is insane, I don't know anything. Maybe I'll watch the semifinal, but that's it.

"What can I do? I've got the [New York Rangers], I've got the [New York Knicks]. I can't follow all these teams. How do people do it? How do they do it? Who are they married to?"

If anyone wonders if Larry David fills out a bracket, wonder no more. An emphatic response herein: ⬇️pic.twitter.com/a7D5ODhlBZ — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 21, 2024

Being an expert on Valparaiso wasn't necessary this year as the Beacons didn't qualify for the men's tournament, though Drake was indeed part of the field. David later said he's filled out a bracket "maybe once," adding that his picks were "all guesses."

There were no perfect brackets remaining by the end of the men's first round, which wrapped up Friday night. More than 31 million brackets were submitted across major platforms (NCAA, ESPN, CBS and Yahoo), per the NCAA, but the last perfect bracket standing was eliminated in Game No. 31 of the tournament (No. 8 Utah State's win over No. 9 TCU). It marked the longest a perfect bracket has stood in a tournament since 2019.

With "Curb Your Enthusiasm" coming to an end, maybe David will have time to watch Drake so he can fill out a bracket next year.

The No. 10 Colorado Buffaloes upset the No. 7 Florida Gators 102-100, advancing to the second round to play No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles.