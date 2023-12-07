Caitlin Clark makes college basketball history as she reaches 3,000-point milestone

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates a 67-58 win over the Iowa State Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum on Dec. 6, 2023, in Ames, Iowa.

Welcome to the 3,000-point club, Caitlin Clark.

The Iowa Hawkeyes star guard joined exclusive company on Wednesday night as she reached 3,000 points for her career. Clark racked up 35 points, along with nine rebounds and five assists, in the No. 4 Hawkeyes' 67-58 over Iowa State to become the 15th player in Division I women's basketball history to reach the milestone.

And that's not the only history that the reigning National Player of the Year made at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, either.

Clark is now the first player in DI basketball history, women's or men's, to tally at least 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists over a career.

CAITLIN CLARK IS HER 👑



Clark becomes the first player in Division I history, women's or men's, with 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NoQMCX6Pnt — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2023

Clark surpassed 3,000 career points against Iowa State on a deep 3-pointer in the third quarter, a frame in which she scored all 14 of Iowa's points.

Caitlin Clark becomes only the 15th player in NCAA history to surpass 3,000 career points 😱



🎥: @CBSSportsCBB

pic.twitter.com/svtmZA3f31 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 7, 2023

She now has 3,013 points for her career, just over 500 points shy of Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum's all-time NCAA women's DI record. Plum scored 3,527 points during her four years at Washington.

But Clark, who has picked up right where she left off after leading Iowa to the national championship game last season, is on pace to break Plum's record this season. The senior is averaging a career-best 29.6 points through Iowa's first 10 games, putting her on pace to tally close to 600 points over the Hawkeyes' final 20 regular-season contests.

And Clark will presumably have even more opportunities to add to her point total in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments.