Let the madness begin!

The bracket is set for the 2024 NCAA Tournament and the 68-team field will begin the battle for a national championship this week.

UConn enters the tournament as the reigning national champions and this year’s No. 1 seed. No school has won back-to-back titles in 17 years, but Dan Hurley’s Huskies are unquestionably the team to beat in this year’s tourney.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Elsewhere, Houston, Purdue and North Carolina are the No. 1 seeds in their respective regions. Arizona, Tennessee and Iowa State are among the other tournament contenders, and it’s March Madness, so Cinderella teams can’t be counted out, either.

Here are the national championship odds for every team in this year’s men’s tournament (all odds courtesy of Fanatics Sportsbook):

2024 March Madness national championship favorites

UConn is the favorite to win the Big Dance once again in the eyes of oddsmakers. The Huskies are listed as +400 favorites ahead of the tournament, ahead of Houston (+600) and Purdue (+700).

While North Carolina is the West’s No. 1 seed, No. 2 Arizona has better championship odds. The Wildcats have +1300 odds compared to the Tar Heels’ +1700.

Further down in the bracket are a group of blue bloods. Kentucky has +3000 odds, Duke has +3500 odds and Kansas has +4000 odds.

2024 March Madness national championship odds

Here are the championship odds for all 68 schools: