Everything to know about the 2024 Boston regional: Teams, dates, start times, tickets

Boston, you're up.

The 2024 men's NCAA tournament is headed to TD Garden, home of the Boston Celtics, as the action reaches its final stages.

The East region, specifically, has been rather straightforward except No. 11 Duquesne knocking out No. 6 BYU and No. 13 Yale stunning No. 4 Auburn in the first round.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

So, with the Sweet 16 teams confirmed, here's what to know about the games in Boston:

When is the 2024 Boston regional?

The men's tournament will have games played in Boston on Thursday, March 28, and Saturday, March 30.

Who is playing in the 2024 Boston regional?

There are four teams who will take the court in Boston:

No. 1 UConn

No. 2 Iowa State

No. 3 Illinois

No. 5 San Diego State

When are the 2024 Boston regional games?

No. 1 UConn will face No. 5 San Diego State and No. 2 Iowa State will take on No. 3 Illinois. Both games are slated for Thursday, March 28. Tip-off times are not yet available.

The winners of both will meet in the Elite Eight on Saturday, March 30.

How much are tickets to the 2024 Boston regional?

Ticket prices vary per seller and depends on whether you're attending for one day or both. StubHub two-day tickets are in the $500 range while one-day tickets are going for around $200 and more.

Two-day tickets on SeatGeek are going for around $900 while one-day resale tickets on Ticketmaster are $300 and up.