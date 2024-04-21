Every NBA award finalist for 2023-24: MVP, DPOY, ROY, more

Will Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic win his first MVP? Or will Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rival him?

Nikola Jokic could also add a third to his trophy cabinet with the Denver Nuggets star having yet another dominant campaign.

Elsewhere, San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama and Thunder youngster Chet Holmgren are battling for the Rookie of the Year award.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

However, Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla was not among the finalists for Coach of the Year despite leading his side to the league's best record.

Here are all the NBA award finalists for 2023-24, as announced on Sunday:

Clutch Player of the Year

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Defensive Player of the Year

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Most Improved Player of the Year

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Coby White, Chicago Bulls

Rookie of the Year

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets

Sixth Man of the Year

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

Bobby Portis Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves

Most Valuable Player

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Coach of the Year