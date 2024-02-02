Michael Jordan championship sneaker set sells for $8 million at auction

It costs a lot to be like Mike.

Sotheby's New York announced on Friday that a Dynasty Collection of the six Air Jordan sneakers Michael Jordan wore in the series-clinching games of his six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls sold for $8 million.

The price tag set a new global auction record for game-worn sneakers and is the second-most-expensive Jordan memorabilia of all time. Jordan's jersey from Game 1 of the 1998 "Last Dance" NBA Finals sold for $10.091 million in September 2022.

The Dynasty Collection includes the following game-worn shoes from Jordan's six titles: Air Jordan VI (1991), Air Jordan VII (1992), Air Jordan VIII (1993), Air Jordan XI (1996), Air Jordan XII (1997) and Air Jordan XIV (1998). Jordan retired after winning the 1998 NBA Finals and later returned to the NBA with the Washington Wizards in 2001.

“Today’s record-breaking price is a testament to the GOAT," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of modern collectables, said. "The Dynasty Collection undeniably ranks among the most significant compilations of sports memorabilia in history. Serving as both a reminder of Michael Jordan's lasting impact on the world and a tangible expression of his recognized legendary status, its significance is further validated by this monumental result. A truly unparalleled moment and milestone in auction history, the sale of these six championship-clinching sneakers will likely never be replicated.”