Mavs' Luka Doncic eligible for largest contract in NBA history. Here's what it looks like

Luka Doncic could get capital-P paid in two summers.

The Dallas Mavericks star made the 2023-24 All-NBA first team on Wednesday, his fifth straight first-team nod.

But while the 25-year-old guard competes in the Western Conference Finals for a shot at the NBA championship, there's another win that could be on the horizon.

Due to earning All-NBA honors in each of the last two seasons, Doncic is now eligible for the largest contract in NBA history should the Mavericks extend him in the 2025 offseason, via Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Doncic, the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, currently is on a five-year, $215 million designated extension he inked in 2022-23. It has a player option for the final year in 2026-27.

The potential supermax extension would bump the figures to five years for a total of $346,338,300, which would be an average of $69,267,660 a season. He'd be eligible for the deal even if he's not on an All-NBA team next season.

Here's a year-by-year breakdown of that contract, which is backloaded:

2026-27: $59,713,500

2027-28: $64,490,580

2028-29: $69,267,660

2029-30: $74,044,740

2030-31: $78,821,820

Doncic would be 32 years old during the final year of that potential deal.

The current largest contract in the league belongs to Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who inked a five-year, $300 million extension in July of 2023. The deal doesn't kick in until next season, though.