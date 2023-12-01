LeBron James says he would skip Lakers game for Bronny's USC debut

LeBron James could miss a Lakers game in the near future depending on the schedule of another local basketball team.

James’ eldest son, Bronny, has yet to make his debut at USC after suffering a cardiac arrest during a team workout in July. The 19-year-old freshman made a major step on his road to recovery on Thursday, as he was cleared by doctors to return to basketball.

Bronny’s return could prompt a dilemma for LeBron: What happens if the Lakers play the same day as his son’s collegiate debut. In the four-time NBA champion’s mind, it’s no decision at all.

“Whenever he's cleared and ready to have his first game, I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day we're playing, I'm going to have to catch them the next game,” James said Thursday night following the Lakers’ 133-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“Family over everything ... But definitely got to see Bronny's first game whenever he's cleared and ready to go.”

Lakers big man Anthony Davis said that LeBron has the full support of his teammates.

Bronny will begin practicing next week after getting a final evaluation from USC’s staff and will be able to play in games “soon after,” a James family spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday. USC head coach Andy Enfield said earlier this week he wasn’t sure how “soon” Bronny would be able to suit up for the team.

Looking at the Lakers’ and Trojans’ schedules, there are several dates in late December and January where the two teams play on the same day:

Dec. 28: Lakers vs. Hornets, USC at Oregon

Dec. 30: Lakers at Timberwolves, USC at Oregon State

Jan. 3: Lakers vs. Heat, USC vs. California

Jan. 13: Lakers at Jazz, USC at Colorado

Jan. 17: Lakers vs. Mavericks, USC at Arizona

Jan. 27: Lakers at Warriors, USC vs. UCLA

The Lakers are 11-9 so far this season, while the Trojans are 5-2 with a matchup against No. 11 Gonzaga on Saturday. While Bronny won’t be on the court for that contest, he’ll have his father in the crowd when he completes his comeback.

“Just a proud moment,” James said of Bronny’s progress. “Big-time excitement from our family for Bronny. And for USC, as well. It's something that he's been working towards for the last 12 weeks. And for him to get the clearance to do what he loves to do and go back to being with his teammates and put on a uniform and things of that nature, it's pretty gratifying for sure.”

Bronny James, son of superstar LeBron James, is in stable condition after suffering cardiac arrest at a basketball practice at USC.