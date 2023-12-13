Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo explodes for career-high 64 points, Pacers take game ball

It was the Greek Freak show on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo exploded for 64 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 140-126 at home, marking a new career high for the superstar.

Giannis puts the exclamation point on a franchise-record 64-point night! pic.twitter.com/m5uI5XxrO7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 14, 2023

Antetokounmpo converted on 20 of 28 shots, though he missed all three 3-point attempts, and made 24 of 32 free throws. He added 14 rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block in 37 minutes.

His previous career high was 55 points versus the Washington Wizards on Jan. 3, 2023, last season.

The new total also set a Bucks franchise record for most points in a game, topping Michael Redd's 57 on Nov. 11, 2006, when they played the Utah Jazz and lost 113-111.

But the result on Wednesday also involved controversy between Antetokounmpo and the Pacers. The Pacers reportedly took the game ball away into the locker room, which made Antetokounmpo furious as he raced off the court to retrieve it.

More drama after the final buzzer between the #Pacers and Bucks. 😬😳 pic.twitter.com/rXIjmKJKGw — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) December 14, 2023

Antetokounmpo also had a heated exchange with Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton after seemingly returning from the tunnel.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton shared a heated exchange following the game. pic.twitter.com/OO8rcyfuog — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 14, 2023

Why did Indiana take the game ball? One staff member told Bucks players they wanted to give it to rookie Oscar Tshiebwe for scoring his first ever NBA point, which was one free throw, Chris Haynes of TNT/Bleacher Report reported, citing sources. Bucks security eventually retrieved the ball for Antetokounmpo, Haynes added.

The Pacers had eliminated Milwaukee in the in-season tournament semifinal on Dec. 7, which may have a role in the tensions between the two sides.

But for now, Antetokounmpo is yet again in the history books for Milwaukee.