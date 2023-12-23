WATCH: Mic'd-up Joe Mazzulla leads Celtics practice

Almost halfway through his second season as head coach, it's clear Joe Mazzulla has grown into his role with the Boston Celtics.

After helping Boston reach Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in his debut campaign, Mazzulla has led the C's to an NBA-best 21-6 record so far this year. His in-game management has only improved with time, as shown by his impressive 16-7 record on coach's challenges this season.

The stellar play we've seen from the C's is the product of intense practices under Mazzulla's regime. Before the 2023-24 season, star Jayson Tatum spoke about the competitive sessions.

“Practice has been hard as s---, I ain’t gonna lie,” Celtics star Jayson Tatum said after the team's preseason win over the New York Knicks. ... "We’ve been working hard. The second unit’s been pushing the first unit. We have a lot of competitive days, so guys are excited, guys are in good shape, guys have been working this offseason."

Tatum also touched on how Mazzulla's approach has benefitted the team.

"He’s helped change the culture a little bit in a lot of ways, honestly,” Tatum said of Mazzulla. “I feel like he’s had his imprint on how he wants things to be, how he wants to practice, how he wants the environment, the vibe (to be), and we’ve all bought in."

So, what makes Mazzulla's practices so special? NBC Sports Boston mic'd Mazzulla up during a recent session at Auerbach Center to find out, and the second-year coach didn't disappoint.

Watch Mazzulla's mic 'd-up practice in the video player above.