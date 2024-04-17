Watch moment Tatum, Holiday find out they made USA Olympic team

When USA Basketball finalized its men's roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, it decided to personally deliver jerseys to all the players and formally ask them to be on the squad.

Former NBA star Grant Hill, who has been the managing director of the USA Men’s National Team since 2021, visited each player to tell them the news.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The idea created some pretty cool moments, including trips to Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday's homes.

Check out Hill meeting both players in the video below:

Tatum and Holiday also were on the Team USA roster that won the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo (the tournament took place in 2021 due to COVID-19). The United States has won the last four gold medals in men's Olympic basketball.

The 2024 roster is even better than the 2020 squad. This year's team includes LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Kawhi Leonard, Tatum and Holiday.