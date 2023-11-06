WATCH: Jaylen Brown puts Rudy Gobert on a poster with monster dunk

Jaylen Brown made a statement early to set the tone in Monday's Boston Celtics-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup, putting three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert on a poster with a vicious dunk.

Brown, who continues to showcase his athleticism in his dunking ability, pump-faked Karl Anthony Towns in the corner, drove into the paint down the baseline with his left hand, and elevated on the 7-foot-1 Gobert, finishing at the rim with one hand.

Brown is off to a flying start this season, averaging 22.6 points on 44.7 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, all while seeing a slight dip in minutes on a deep roster.

The Celtics entered their game in Minnesota as the only remaining unbeaten team in the NBA.