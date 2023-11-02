The story behind Celtics' unique 2023-24 City Edition uniforms

The Boston Celtics seem fully focused on the present this season. But they'll also pay homage to their rich basketball past.

The Celtics on Thursday unveiled their 2023-24 City Edition uniforms, which they'll wear during 15 games this season beginning with a Nov. 10 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. Here's a look at the new threads:

a nod to the origin of the game 🍑🧺 pic.twitter.com/OwhZ3ElGve — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 2, 2023

There's more than initially meets the eye with Boston's latest alternate uniform, which comes with the tagline, "Committed to the Craft." Here are a few details the Celtics shared about their new look:

The font for the "BOSTON" wordmark is inspired by the facade of the YMCA in Springfield, Mass., where James Naismith famously invented the sport in the late 1800s.

The side panels on the jersey and shorts feature a "basket weave" effect embellished with a bar tack made to resemble the bar tacks used to fasten together a peach basket, which was used as the "hoop" in the earliest iteration of basketball.

The belt buckle on the shorts features a leather basketball design reminiscent of the ball first used to play the game.

The uniform is a fitting tribute to one of the NBA's most iconic franchises -- the Celtics were one of the league's original 11 teams when it launched as the Basketball Association of America in 1946 and boast 17 championships, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most all-time -- as well as the region's roots as the "birthplace of basketball."

Boston's first game wearing the new uniform will be in its first NBA in-season tournament game against the Nets next Friday. Here are the 15 games where the Celtics will rock their new look (all times Eastern):

November 10 vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30PM*

November 15 at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30PM

November 28 vs. Chicago Bulls, 7:30PM*

December 19 at Golden State Warriors, 7:00PM

December 29 vs. Toronto Raptors, 7:30PM

January 11 at Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30PM

January 19 vs. Denver Nuggets, 7:30PM

February 1 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30PM

February 11 at Miami Heat, 2:00PM

February 27 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30PM

March 7 at Denver Nuggets, 8:00PM

March 11 at Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30PM

March 14 vs. Phoenix Suns, 7:30PM

April 7 vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 6:00PM

April 14 vs. Washington Wizards, 1:00PM

*Denotes in-season tournament game