Celtics' Grant Williams underwent hand surgery, expected to be ready for camp

The Boston Celtics had a few players dealing with injuries at the end of their run in the 2023 NBA playoffs, and one of them was Grant Williams.

Williams underwent surgery on his left hand (non-shooting hand) Friday, the team announced. He's expected to resume basketball activities in six to eight weeks.

#NEBHInjuryReport Grant Williams today underwent successful surgery to repair a tear of the radial collateral ligament of the 3rd metacarpo-phalangeal joint on his left hand.



He is expected to make a full return to basketball activities in 6-8 weeks. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 9, 2023

Williams set career highs by averaging 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assist per game this season. He also shot 39.5 percent from 3-point range. Williams has improved quite a bit since his rookie year. He's transformed himself into a reliable 3-and-D player who can provide valuable scoring depth and guard multiple positions on defense.

Despite bringing a strong skill set to the court, his playing time was inconsistent during the Celtics' run to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. His minutes per game went from 25.9 in the regular season to 17.7 in the postseason. He also didn't play at all in five of Boston's 20 playoff games.

Williams' future with the Celtics is uncertain. He is eligible to become a restricted free agent next month. Williams' upcoming free agency was among the topics on the latest Celtics Talk Podcast.