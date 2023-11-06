Report: Ex-C's big man Rob Williams to undergo knee surgery

Robert Williams III can't catch a break.

The former Boston Celtics center, now with the Portland Trail Blazers, exited Sunday's game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies with a right knee injury and did not return. On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed Williams will require surgery.

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will require right knee surgery, sources tell ESPN. Conversations with doctors and his agent are ongoing about the kind of procedure necessary for Williams and how long of a timeline will be needed for recovery. pic.twitter.com/zhStKii8hl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2023

It's currently unclear how much time Williams will miss, but this marks yet another devastating setback for the 26-year-old big man. He suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee just before the 2022 NBA playoffs, then missed the start of the 2022-2023 season with the Celtics after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on the same knee.

Injuries plagued Williams throughout his first five years in the NBA with Boston. He played in more than 50 games only twice during that span.

The Celtics sent Williams, veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon, and two future first-round picks to the Trail Blazers last month as part of the trade that brought Jrue Holiday to Boston.

Williams averaged 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in 19.8 minutes through six games with Portland.