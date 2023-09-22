Report: Celtics sign ex-Cavs wing Lamar Stevens

The Boston Celtics reportedly added another wing to the mix on Friday.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Lamar Stevens agreed to a deal with the C's, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Boston hosted Stevens for a free-agent workout last month.

Free agent G/F Lamar Stevens has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Stevens established himself as a defensive presence for the Cavs, starting in 25 of 62 games last season. Agent Scott Nichols completed deal with Celtics officials. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 22, 2023

Stevens played in 62 games (25 starts) for the Cavs last season. Considered a strong defensive presence, the 26-year-old averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor.

Barring any further moves, the Celtics' signing of Stevens rounds out their roster ahead of training camp with 15 standard contracts and three two-way deals.

The Celtics will report to camp in less than two weeks. They will open their preseason Oct. 8 against the Philadelphia 76ers.