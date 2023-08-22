Report: Celtics to host two free-agent forwards for workouts

The Boston Celtics are doing their due diligence as they look to fill the two open spots on their roster.

Two candidates to fill those spots reportedly will visit the team sometime this week. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Celtics will host free-agent forwards T.J. Warren and Lamar Stevens for workouts.

"The Celtics are meeting with free-agent forwards T.J. Warren and Lamar Stevens in Boston this week, sources tell me," Charania said in a video posted to X. "Both players will undergo workouts and are being considered for a potential deal with the Celtics, who still have multiple open roster spots."

Celtics meeting with two free agent forwards in Boston this week for a potential wing addition, sources say: pic.twitter.com/zTEWDmy3yI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2023

Warren, who turns 30 on Sept. 5, could come in handy as a veteran presence who can provide scoring off the bench. He averaged 7.5 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor in 42 games between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns last season. As a starter with the Indiana Pacers in 2019-20, he averaged 19.8 points with a 53.6 shooting percentage through 67 games.

Stevens, 26, is a defensive-minded wing with three NBA seasons under his belt, all spent with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Last season with the Cavs, he averaged 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 62 games (25 starts).