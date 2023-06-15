Report: Celtics pondering a guard trade ahead of NBA Draft

Could the Boston Celtics make their first big move of the offseason within the next seven days?

The Celtics have been one of the NBA's "more active teams" in trade talks prior to next Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft, MassLive.com's Brian Robb reported Thursday, adding that movement could come at Boston's guard position.

"The Celtics are particularly loaded in the backcourt with Marcus Smart, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon and Payton Pritchard all under contract for next season and the team is investigating moving a guard to improve other areas of the roster," Robb wrote, citing a league source.

It makes sense for Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to move at least one of his four guards -- especially Pritchard, who is openly seeking a trade after he took a back seat to Smart, White and Brogdon this past season. Pritchard reportedly has supporters in the Phoenix Suns' front office, while the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers also might make sense as landing spots for the 25-year-old guard.

Meanwhile, Smart, White and Brogdon are set to combine for nearly one third of Boston's payroll next season ($59.5 million of $181 million), so trading one of them would give the Celtics more financial flexibility with possible extensions for Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams on the table this offseason.

The C's also could use more frontcourt depth and could move one of their guards to acquire a veteran big man; to that end, The Athletic's James L. Edwards reports the team reached out to the Detroit Pistons about 22-year-old Isaiah Stewart, although a deal seems unlikely at this point.

Heard they — and others — made calls to Detroit asking about Isaiah Stewart. I don’t see the Pistons moving Beef Stew. At all. https://t.co/V6c10Xw0Y8 — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 15, 2023

As our Chris Forsberg wrote Wednesday, Brogdon makes the most sense of Boston's guard trio to be dealt, although Boston would need to find a team willing to take on Brogdon's $22.5 million salary for 2023-24 with the league's new collective bargaining agreement -- and harsh penalties for teams that exceed the luxury tax -- looming in 2024-25.

The Celtics have a glut at guard and could use big man reinforcements, so if they're able to swap backcourt depth with frontcourt depth ahead of next Thursday's draft -- even if Stewart isn't available -- they should pounce on the opportunity.