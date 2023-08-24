Celtics' search for wing depth continues with latest reported workout

The Boston Celtics are casting a wide net in their search for wing depth.

The Celtics recently hosted free-agent wing Glenn Robinson III for a workout, SNY's Ian Begley reports. The team also plans to work out free agents T.J. Warren, Lamar Stevens and Louis King this week, per multiple reports.

Robinson -- the son of 1994 No. 1 overall pick and two-time All-Star Glenn Robinson -- hasn't played an NBA game since February 2021, when he was waived by the Sacramento Kings. He's only 29, however, and found success during the 2019-20 season, when he averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over 62 contests split between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

Considering he's been out of the league for more than a full season, Robinson might be a less viable option than Warren and Stevens -- who both were rotation players on NBA teams last season -- or even King, a 24-year-old with upside who scored 20 points in his lone game for the Sixers last season.

Robinson may fit the mold of what the Celtics are looking for, however. He's an above-average 3-point shooter (37.3 percent for his career) and a versatile defender at 6-foot-6, 222-pounds with plenty of athleticism. (Robinson won the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.)

Boston's primary wing depth behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown consists of Sam Hauser and offseason signing Oshae Brissett. If Hauser can find more consistency after an up-and-down second season and if Brissett emerges as a solid "3 and D" option off the bench, the C's should be in decent shape on the wing.

Those are both big "ifs," however, and Boston has two open roster spots if the team wants to add reinforcements. And the fact that the Celtics reportedly are working out four wings in a short period of time tells you all need to know about where the team's needs lie.