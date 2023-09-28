Maine Celtics hire ex-Bucks assistant as new head coach

Charles Lee isn't the only former Milwaukee Bucks assistant joining the Boston Celtics' organization this offseason.

Boston's G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, has hired former Bucks assistant coach Blaine Mueller as its new head coach, the team announced Thursday morning.

☘️ Introducing our 9th Head Coach in franchise history, Blaine Mueller! Read the full story with the link below. #BleedGreen https://t.co/GR1qiSG4LJ pic.twitter.com/modSIkvDaV — Maine Celtics (@MaineCeltics) September 28, 2023

A a 2014 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Mueller had been with the Bucks since 2018, starting out as a Video & Player Development Assistant before working his way up to Head Video Coordinator and being promoted to assistant coach under head coach Mike Budenholzer for the 2022-23 season. Mueller also worked alongside Lee, who joined the Celtics' coaching staff in June.

"Blaine is a great addition to our staff and is ready to lead the Maine Celtics,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said in a statement Thursday. “He brings great enthusiasm and knowledge off the court, and on the court is deliberate, energetic, and will build strong relationships with the players."

Mueller replaces former Maine Celtics head coach Alex Barlow, who left his post after one season to be an assistant coach at Butler, his alma mater (as well as the alma mater of Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens).

Mueller should get to work with some talented young players in Maine; guard JD Davison and wing Jay Scrubb are both on two-way deals with the Celtics, while the team also recently acquired G-League MVP runner-up Neemias Queta on a two-way contract.

Maine's 2023-24 season opener is set for Nov. 10, while the Celtics open their regular season on Oct. 25 against the New York Knicks.