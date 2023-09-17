Report: Celtics adding 7-foot center Neemias Queta on two-way contract

The Boston Celtics added some much-needed height to the roster in the form of 7-foot center Neemias Queta, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday afternoon.

Coming to Boston on a two-way contract, Queta is a name Celtics fans could get familiar with this season. Selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, Queta spent the last two seasons with the Sacramento Kings. While a quick look at his NBA stats may leave you unimpressed, Queta is someone who has proven he can play at a high level.

Queta has only played 20 games at the highest level, averaging 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 7.5 minutes per game. What is impressive, however, is his dominance in the G-League.

Queta, 24, was last season's G-League MVP runner-up, averaging an impressive 16.8 points on 68% shooting, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game. He also averaged just shy of one steal per game.

Fans should quickly get behind Queta's playstyle. At 245 pounds, the 7-footer is not afraid to get scrappy in the paint, going after every rebound possible. His athleticism also sets him aside from other bigs at his height, as he has showcased in his ability to dunk the ball from distance. His elite rim protection could also pair him well with Robert Williams.

While only on a two-way deal, the Celtics' injury concerns at the center position could give Queta a quick path to meaningful minutes. Offseason acquisition Kristaps Porzingis played in only 65 games last season, and 17 the year prior, due to lingering injuries. Robert Williams played in only 35 games last season due to injuries, as well. The 37-year-old Al Horford and backup center Luke Kornet are the other two big men on Boston's current roster.