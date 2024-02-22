WATCH: Kornet hits Bulls with hilarious celebration after putback dunk

After the Boston Celtics gained a decent lead in Thursday night's matchup vs. the Chicago Bulls, Luke Kornet had the opportunity to get some minutes.
With a 15-point lead and just under 10 minutes left in the game, Kornet went airborne to haul in a rebound off Al Horford's missed corner 3-point attempt. Upon catching the ball with just one hand, the 7-foot-2 big man slammed the ball back into the net over Bulls defender Alex Caruso.
To celebrate the high-energy play, the seven-year veteran hit multiple dabs alternating arms as he ran back up the court. You can watch the hilarious clip below:
After the game ended, Kornet told reporters that his inspiration for the celebration came from middle schoolers making it a popular trend six years ago -- the big man is not on any social media platforms, which explains why his celebration was a bit outdated.
Now in his third season with Boston, Kornet has carved out a solid bench role within the Celtics rotation, playing in just under 15 minutes per game. His height and wingspan have allowed head coach Joe Mazzulla to use the 28-year-old situationally, as well as allowing Kristaps Porzingis and Horford to get much-needed rest.
After a slow start that made for a close game through three quarters, the Celtics eventually got the best of the Bulls, securing a 129-112 victory to extend their win streak to seven games. Boston will now continue its road trip as it takes on the New York Knicks on Saturday.