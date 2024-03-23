Jrue Holiday workout video is a good sign for injured Celtics guard

Jrue Holiday put Boston Celtics fans a bit on edge Friday when he revealed he's been dealing with "dead arm" in his right shoulder and that there's no immediate timetable for his return.

But we have good news: Holiday's right arm does still function, and there's video proof.

The Celtics guard went through a light workout at United Center on Saturday night before Boston's game against the Chicago Bulls, getting up shots despite his injured right shoulder.

Jrue Holiday, who will miss his 4th straight game tonight, putting in work pre-game here in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/FhBdkgIr6y — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 23, 2024

Holiday is set to miss his fourth consecutive game with what the team is calling a right AC joint sprain, and the Celtics are wise to play it safe with the veteran guard's injury. Boston essentially has the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed wrapped up (11-game lead with 12 games remaining), so there's no use in rushing Holiday back and risking re-injury.

But Holiday also expressed a desire to return to action soon and avoid getting too rusty entering the postseason.

“I still want to play,” Holiday told The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach. “That’s part of the reason I play basketball. But it’s also keeping rhythm. Sometimes when you’re out for a long time you break rhythm, but I feel like I’ve been in a good groove and I want to continue to play.”

Judging by how Holiday looked pregame, it wouldn't be surprising if he's back in action soon and has the opportunity to get back in that "groove" before the playoffs begin April 20.