Report: Holiday has ‘dead arm,' no timetable for return

The Boston Celtics could be without their All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday for the foreseeable future as the 33-year-old is dealing with a "dead arm" caused by an injury sustained in last Sunday's 130-104 win over the Washington Wizards.

The two-time All-Star has missed three consecutive games with a sprained right shoulder joint. Holiday told Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe that the injury occurred on a screen against the Wizards.

"I'm feeling something, for sure," Holiday told Himmelsbach regarding his shoulder.

While the guard is actively receiving medical treatment -- and he believes he is making progress -- he does not yet have a timetable to return the court.

Holiday added that Boston's success is a factor in allowing him to rest until he feels he is back to 100 percent. There's no need to rush back with the Celtics' first-place 55-14 record -- 10.5 games ahead of the second-place Milwaukee Bucks.

Even with the team's success, Holiday still wants to return to the court as soon as he feels able.

"I still want to play," Holiday said. "That’s part of the reason I play basketball. But it’s also keeping rhythm. Sometimes when you’re out for a long time you break rhythm, but I feel like I’ve been in a good groove, and I want to continue to play."

Across his 61 games played this season, Holiday has averaged 12.8 points, a career-high 5.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, focusing on making those around him better as he seems to be fully bought into head coach Joe Mazzulla's team-first approach.