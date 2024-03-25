Report: Holiday, Celtics have mutual interest in contract extension

Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics have mutual interest in getting a contract extension signed in the near future, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"He is eligible on April 1 to [sign an extension]. He's already eligible now but -- this sounds funky -- he gets more eligible April 1," Windhorst said on his podcast, The Hoop Collective. "There's fewer limits on what he can sign April 1, and I do think that there's interest on both sides to get something done sooner rather than later. Whether they do or not I don't know."

Despite currently being sidelined with a shoulder injury, Holiday has played a key role in Boston's success this season. Although posting some of the lowest numbers of his career -- largely due to playing more of a facilitator role -- the 33-year-old has still managed to post 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and just under a steal and a block per game.

The two-time All-Star hasn't shied away from expressing his interest in re-signing with Boston.

"I think everybody kind of knows we're set, and we're set for a long period," Holiday told MassLive's Brian Robb. "No matter what happens, you are going to come back here with the same guys for the most part. Things happen but I think you lock into that, being able to have that comfortability and just kind of that pressure off of you about what's next."

The April 1 date marks six months since Holiday came to Boston via trade in October, removing any contract restrictions placed on a player within six months of a trade.

With backup guard Payton Pritchard locked up on a four-year deal, re-signing Holiday would solidify Boston's backcourt for the foreseeable future.