Jayson Tatum links up with Paul Pierce for another offseason workout

Jayson Tatum has already broken a few of Paul Pierce's franchise records. But that hasn't stopped The Truth from putting in work with the Boston Celtics star this offseason.

The Celtics posted a video Monday on social media showing Tatum and Pierce teaming up for a stability workout in which they rolled a medicine ball back and forth on one leg.

This isn't the first time Tatum and Pierce have linked up this offseason; Tatum posted a video to Instagram in late August that featured a cameo from Pierce, who looked on as Tatum went through on-court drills.

"Watching JT sharpen them tools, seeing what greatness looks like," Pierce says in the video.

NBA stars often work out with players from other teams during the offseason, but Tatum appears to be spending plenty of time with current and former Celtics this summer; he was also spotted working out with teammate and fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown in late August.

Tatum has plenty to learn from Pierce, a 10-time All-Star and Basketball Hall of Famer who helped the Celtics capture their most recent championship in 2008. Few know better than Pierce what it's like being the star player on a Boston team with consistently high expectations, so perhaps he can impart some wisdom on Tatum that can help the young star guide the Celtics to Banner 18 in his sixth NBA season.