BOSTON -- It took 47 minutes of action, but the bad blood between the Celtics and Miami Heat returned Sunday at TD Garden.

With just under one minute to play in Boston's 114-94 win over the Heat in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, Miami's Caleb Martin collided with Jayson Tatum while Tatum was in the air attempting to grab a rebound.

Tatum hit the floor hard, sending an audible gasp through the Garden crowd. Tatum got up quickly, but Celtics wing Jaylen Brown took exception to Martin trying to help Tatum up, smacking away the Heat forward's hand.

That led to players from both teams exchanging pleasantries.

Glad we saw Jayson Tatum get right up after this one... pic.twitter.com/FmAR3y3V0R — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 21, 2024

Both Brown and Martin were whistled for technical fouls as a result of the dust-up.

Tatum insisted he was "feeling good" in his postgame interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, and chalked up Martin's hard foul to "playoff basketball." Head coach Joe Mazzulla also told reporters after the game that Tatum was "fine."

"I was waiting to see what he was going to do. I was kind of excited about the whole situation," Mazzulla said of Tatum. "I enjoyed watching it."

That's obviously a relief for the C's and their fans, as Tatum was excellent in this game: He racked up 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to record his first career playoff triple-double.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden, with NBC Sports Boston's Mike Gorman and Brian Scalabrine on the call for the broadcast.