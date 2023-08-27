Jaylen Brown scores 9 points in historic BIG3 All-Star Game appearance

It's still the NBA offseason, but Jaylen Brown is putting in work.

The Celtics' star, fresh off signing a massive contract extension, became the first active NBA player to participate in the BIG3 on Saturday. Brown suited up for Team Big at the BIG3 All-Star Game in London.

In a 51-42 loss, Brown scored nine points and added five rebounds and two assists. He flashed his deep range on a step-back 3-pointer, which Celtics fans are used to seeing.

While Brown's team was unable to win its game, his appearance was about more than the final score. The two-time NBA All-Star played in support of London Youth, a local charity which aims to "support and improve the lives of London’s youth through their network of community organizations." BIG3 matched Brown's donation to the charity.

BIG3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube, who has a close relationship with Brown. Typically, the league consists of former NBA players and other professional athletes.

Brown's teammates on Saturday included ex-NBA players Earl Clark and Jonathon Simmons. On the other side, Brown faced off against a pair of former Celtics in Gerald Green and Leandro Barbosa.

Brown and Ice Cube were interviewed by NBC Sports Boston's Brian Scalabrine at the game, where the Celtics-affiliated duo shared a hilarious moment with the notorious Lakers fan.

Big 3 Jaylen Brown … but Ice Cube not ready for a Celtics jersey yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/rWF0CYxk2D — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) August 26, 2023

“I was blown away,” Ice Cube said when asked what Brown's participation meant to him. “I asked him if he was sure if he wanted to make this move, and he was like, ‘Yo, I want to do this for the game, for the players, and it’s a big move for the league’, so I’m excited — this guy is my hero right now.”

Brown, who made Second-Team All-NBA last season, will be back in Boston soon for the 2023-24 season as practices begin in just a few weeks. The Celtics' first preseason game is set for Oct. 8.