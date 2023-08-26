Celtics star Jaylen Brown to play in BIG3 All-Star Game in London

Fans at the BIG3 All-Star Game in London on Saturday will be able to watch one of the NBA's most talented players.

BIG3 announced Friday night that Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown will play in the event.

Brown, according to the press release, "will be playing to support local charity, London Youth, which aims to support and improve the lives of London’s youth through their network of community organizations. BIG3 will match Jaylen’s donation to the organization to further bring awareness to the global causes Jaylen supports."

BIG3 is a 3-on-3 basketball league created by hip-hop legend Ice Cube.

Jaylen Brown is my hero. He’s making a humongous statement by being the first current NBA player to play in a BIG3 game. By suiting up for our All Star game tomorrow, he’s doing everything in his power to help the league succeed. Salute. Forever grateful… — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 26, 2023

Brown was named second team All-NBA last season after averaging career highs with 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The 26-year-old veteran signed a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension with the Celtics in July. Ice Cube was one of many people who texted Brown congrats after he signed the supermax.

Several former NBA players will also play in Saturday's All-Star Game, including a couple ex-Celtics in Gerald Green and Joe Johnson.