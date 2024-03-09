Brown becomes third Celtics player in history to reach this milestone

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's first 3-pointer in Saturday night's game versus the Phoenix Suns marked a milestone for the 27-year-old veteran.

It was his 1,000th career 3-point field goal.

1,000 career triples and counting 🎯 pic.twitter.com/npDR774XGf — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 10, 2024

Brown joins Paul Pierce (1,823) and teammate Jayson Tatum (1,250) as the only Celtics players ever to accomplish the feat. Teammate Al Horford also ranks within the top 10, coming in at the No. 8 spot with 568. Payton Pritchard, currently at No. 14 with 362 made 3s, could find his way into the top 10 as soon as next season.

While Brown has never been known as a sharpshooter, converting on 36.4 percent of the 3-point shots in his career, the 2016 No. 3 pick has taken advantage of defenses sagging off of him on the perimeter. The most recent example came in Boston's statement win over the Golden State Warriors on March 3, when Brown converted on 50 percent of his 3s for 29 points.

To put Brown's milestone into perspective, it took the 6-foot-6 wing only 528 games to make 1,000 3-pointers, while franchise legend Larry Bird made 649 3s across 897 games. Although it's clearly a different game today compared to Bird's era -- as evidenced by Brown's 2,746 attempts to Bird's 1,727 -- it's still an impressive feat for the three-time All-Star to add to his resume.