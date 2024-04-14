Trending
Mike Gorman's Farewell Season

C's players honor Mike Gorman with pregame shooting shirts

Sunday marked the final regular-season game of the legendary broadcaster's 43-year career.

By Justin Leger

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Celtics hosted the Washington Wizards for their regular-season finale Sunday afternoon, but the game took a backseat to Mike Gorman Day at TD Garden.

The C's spent the day honoring the legendary broadcaster for the final regular-season game of his 43-year career. Before the opening tip, Celtics players took the floor wearing special "Thank You Mike Gorman" shooting shirts that included Gorman's face and his iconic "Got it!" catchphrase.

Check them out in the video below:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Boston sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Celtics will also honor Gorman with a halftime ceremony, which will be broadcast live on NBC Sports Boston.

While this is the final regular-season game of Gorman's career, he will be on the call for NBC Sports Boston throughout the first round of the NBA playoffs.

MORE MIKE GORMAN

John Tomase Apr 12

Less is more: An ode to Mike Gorman’s broadcasting brilliance

Chris Forsberg Apr 11

Mike Gorman’s familiar voice has connected generations of Celtics fans

This article tagged under:

Mike Gorman's Farewell SeasonBoston CelticsMike Gorman
Share
NBC Boston NECN Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra NBC Sports
Contact Us